Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $337.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

