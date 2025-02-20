New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $87,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,398.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,680.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3,484.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,320.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $32.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

