General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

GE stock opened at $210.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.01 and a 200-day moving average of $180.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

