iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,594 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.74. The firm has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

