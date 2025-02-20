The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.01.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

