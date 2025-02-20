iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

