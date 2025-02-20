Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.