Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,533,000 after buying an additional 851,884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,612,000 after buying an additional 709,409 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

