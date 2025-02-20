Unionview LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,055 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 161,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.71 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.88 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

