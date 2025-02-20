Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,132 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

