Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 126.03 ($1.59). Approximately 18,102,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 840% from the average daily volume of 1,926,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.81).

A number of brokerages have commented on SQZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company has a market cap of £646.83 million, a P/E ratio of -90.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

