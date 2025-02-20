Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 86,314,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 9,169,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2,076.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.