International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Cut by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $263.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

