Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $47.67 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $47,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,423,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $438.48 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.20 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

