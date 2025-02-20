Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,092 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $176,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $814.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

