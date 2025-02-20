Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $668.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.75 and a 200 day moving average of $555.95. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.85 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

