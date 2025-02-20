Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 355.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $106.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

