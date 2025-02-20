Truist Financial Corp Buys 4,451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

