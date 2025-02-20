Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $248.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.