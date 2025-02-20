Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Issues Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

