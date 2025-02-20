Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB opened at $248.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.