PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

