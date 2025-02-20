Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is RW Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,799,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of RW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $47,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
