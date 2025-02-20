Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.
Gerdau Price Performance
Gerdau stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.04.
Gerdau Company Profile
