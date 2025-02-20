Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 720,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,885,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,316,000 after buying an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

