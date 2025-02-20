Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 35.6% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 35.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 84.42 ($1.06). 31,792,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,523% from the average session volume of 1,959,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

