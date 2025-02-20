Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 34.9% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) dropped 34.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 85.24 ($1.07). Approximately 32,845,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,552% from the average daily volume of 1,988,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

