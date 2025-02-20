Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 57,365 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,365 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

