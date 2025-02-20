Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 478.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $563.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

