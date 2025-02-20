iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Able Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 14.7% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

