Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,034,000 after acquiring an additional 226,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $5,675,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

