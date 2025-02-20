Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 12.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). Approximately 6,868,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £580.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.17.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
