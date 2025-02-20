Corps Capital Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:DINO opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

