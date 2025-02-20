Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $266.37 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day moving average is $279.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.