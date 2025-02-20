Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $49.02 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI opened at $542.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Articles
