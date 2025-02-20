Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $49.02 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $542.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.