Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 894.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,285 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

