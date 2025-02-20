Satovsky Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.