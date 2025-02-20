Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 75.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

