Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $468,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.