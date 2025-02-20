TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

