JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

