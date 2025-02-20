Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 136.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DEA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties

In other news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,835.89. This trade represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

