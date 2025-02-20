Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

