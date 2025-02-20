Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 917,059 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

