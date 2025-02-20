McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08, Zacks reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.29%. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $128.93.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $111,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

