McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08, Zacks reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.29%. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
McGrath RentCorp Price Performance
MGRC opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $128.93.
McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRC
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $111,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Buybacks Galore: 3 Mega-Caps Just Approved Billions in Buybacks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.