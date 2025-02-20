ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01, Zacks reports.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.65.
Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,214.20. This trade represents a 15.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $204,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,205.44. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ORIC Pharmaceuticals
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Buybacks Galore: 3 Mega-Caps Just Approved Billions in Buybacks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.