Wealth Alliance Sells 208 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $744.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $731.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.09. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

