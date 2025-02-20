Maytree Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 9,100 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maytree Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.5% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMD opened at $114.69 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

