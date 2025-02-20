Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Lessened by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 3.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $521.65 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $482.72 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $532.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

