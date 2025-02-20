Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – February 18th

Walmart, CRH, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to the collection of companies primarily involved in outdoor recreational activities such as camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, and outdoor sports. These stocks are typically influenced by factors such as weather conditions, consumer trends, and seasonal changes in demand for outdoor products and services. Investors interested in outdoor stocks may focus on companies that manufacture outdoor gear, operate outdoor retail stores, or provide outdoor experiences and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,227,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $833.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,135. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.73. 1,989,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

